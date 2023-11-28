JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Jackson County, West Virginia.

According to Jackson County dispatchers the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, near the 127.5 mile-marker of I-77 South, between the Fairplain and Kenna exits. Dispatchers tell WOWK 13 News the accident was a single-vehicle roll-over crash with entrapment.

Dispatchers say one person was taken to the hospital following the crash, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. There is no word on if any other people were in the vehicle.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Kenna Volunteer Fire Department and Kenna EMS responded to the scene.