CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) – One person was injured after a motorcycle crash in Cross Lanes this afternoon.

According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 1:33 p.m. Thursday, May 11, in the 100 block of Lakeview Drive near Rural King. Dispatchers say the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Dispatchers say the driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time, and there were no other passengers on the motorcycle, according to Kanawha County 911.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority responded to the scene.