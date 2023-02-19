UPDATE (Feb. 19, 2023, 12:34 p.m.): Tim Chastain, a West Virginia State Fire Marshal investigator, says the neighbors of the man that died in an overnight fire tried to save him by pulling him out of the home and starting cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Around 11:45 p.m., neighbors called 911 saying a home at 4345 Siders Avenue was on fire, according to Chastain.

He says that within one minute, neighbors entered the home and pulled the man out of the living room. Two neighbors then started CPR on the man, Chastain says.

The victim’s family was notified that James Craig, 59, died in the fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body was taken to the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death, Chastain says.

Mr. Craig apparently lived alone.

Chastain says this incident is under investigation. So far, investigators have found no evidence of a crime in relation to the fire, and they believe it started near the back of the home.

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says one person died in an overnight fire in Huntington, West Virginia.

Dispatchers say the fire started on Saturday shortly before midnight at a home on Siders Avenue in the Guyandotte community.

Another person was taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation, according to dispatchers.

Responders included Ohio River Road Volunteer Fire Department, Barboursville VFD, and Green Valley VFD.

13 News currently has a crew on the scene. We will keep you updated.