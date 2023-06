CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person is being taken to the hospital after a medical call at the Charleston Town Center Mall.

According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the person was found in an elevator in the Quarrier Street parking garage.

There is no word at this time if the person has any connection to the mall, or what caused the medical issue.

Crews are still on the scene at this time.