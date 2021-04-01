100 year snow record tied in West Virginia

(WOWK) – On the first day of April, we’re able to wrap up the record books, officially, for the month of March.

So, for those 31 days, we make a transition from Winter into Spring and that will sometimes bring some wild weather with it. We’ve definitely seen our fair share of rain and thunderstorms all around the region. In fact, most of the rain brought some incredible river rises.

We were also dealing with the after effects of an ice storm from February that brought our region to a standstill and after effects carried over into March.

But what’s really shocking … there was NO SNOW at 2 of the climate sites! Not even kidding. Those locations are Huntington, Charleston, Parkersburg, Beckley, Elkins and the newest one is Clarksburg.

Even with snow on April 1st, there was still no snow recorded at some of the official climate sites in West Virginia. Now, the Snowshoe area can always be an exception to the rule but the climate sites are different. So here’s the records for least snowiest month on record.

So with the official climate numbers in, here’s the details:

...LEAST SNOWIEST MARCH ON RECORD SET AT HUNTINGTON WV... THERE WAS NO SNOW OBSERVED OR MEASURED AT HUNTINGTON WV FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH. THIS TIES THE OLD RECORD OF 0.00 SET IN 1921.

...LEAST SNOWIEST MARCH ON RECORD SET AT CHARLESTON WV... THERE WAS NO SNOW OBSERVED OR MEASURED AT CHARLESTON WV FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH. THIS TIES THE OLD RECORD OF 0.00 SET IN 1910, 1913, 1918, 1921, 1925, AND 1929.

...LEAST SNOWIEST MARCH ON RECORD SET AT BECKLEY WV... A TRACE OF SNOW WAS OBSERVED AT BECKLEY WV FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH. THIS TIES THE OLD RECORD OF A TRACE SET IN 1918, 1927, 1938, 1939, 1948, 1955, AND 2008.

...LEAST SNOWIEST MARCH ON RECORD SET AT ELKINS WV... A TRACE OF SNOW WAS OBSERVED AT ELKINS WV FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH. THIS TIES THE OLD RECORD OF A TRACE SET IN 1918, 1921, 1927, AND 1946.

I hope we have a nice spring and an even better summer!