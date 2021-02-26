1,000 lbs of trout to be stocked in Buffalo Creek as community remembers anniversary of flood

MAN, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice visited Man on Friday in honor of the 49th anniversary of the Buffalo Creek Disaster.

The flood claimed 118 lives and left seven missing.

“Through those 49 years, I can remember it like it was yesterday and I’m sure you can too. A tragedy beyond belief,” Justice said.

The West Virginia governor laid a wreath on the Buffalo Creek Memorial and announced that 1,000 lbs. of trout will be stocked in the river ahead of spring.

While the stocking trout is good news for the state, the reason behind it is much greater.

“We have so many good things happening right here today in West Virginia,” explained Justice, “But we want to always step back and remember all those wonderful folks we lost and those that lost everything they had and all those that were injured. What a day.”

Justice said that stocking trout in the rivers of West Virginia is one way to attract tourism in the Mountain State.

