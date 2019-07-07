104th All Breed Dog Show in Huntington

Huntington, W. Va. (WOWK) – This weekend was the annual Kennel Club All Breed Dog show in Huntington and over 500 dogs were able to show off their talents.

Show dogs from all across the country came in for the event. Some from as even as far as Canada.

559 dogs competed on Saturday and 529 qualifying dogs competed Sunday. The finalists from each round move onto the group competition.

Many of the dogs have performed across the country in multiple competitions. Their owners say this is a full time job.

“It is a lot of practice and a lot of work. It’s a daily thing. You’ve got to put in time everyday” says dog owner and trainer Rebecca Wolfer.

The competition will wrap up Sunday evening. Dog handlers told 13 News they are already looking forward to training for next year.