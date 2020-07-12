11 sailors injured as crews battle fire on Navy ship

SAN DIEGO, CA (KSWB) — Eleven sailors were hospitalized with minor injuries Sunday in a fire burning on the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, according to Fox 5 San Diego.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Dept. said multiple agencies had responded to the fire. It was reported just before 9 a.m. at 3455 Senn St. Units arrived on the scene at approximately 10:10 a.m., the department said.

No word yet on the cause of the fire. Several sailors are being treated for various injuries, including at least one injury from an explosion, according to a tweet from SDFD.

The entire crew is off the ship and all have been accounted for, according to a tweet from the Naval Surface Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet. San Diego is the Bonhomme Richard’s home port, the Navy said.

