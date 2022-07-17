KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after a drug bust that happened in the St. Albans area on Saturday.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a disturbance involving the occupants of a Uhaul truck on Avesta Dr. and conducted a traffic stop.

They say they found several baggies containing 115 grams of what was later confirmed to be methamphetamine in the vehicle.

37-year-old Joseph Eads, of St. Albans, was the driver of the vehicle, and he was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Eads is being held on a $15,000 cash-only bond.