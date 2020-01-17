12 weeks paid leave for Kanawha County employees

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Kanawha County has passed a new policy to give county employees 12 weeks of paid time leave if they’re having a child.

This policy applies to new foster parents, adoptive parents, grandparents who are now caring for a child, and of course, if you’re having a natural birth.

One soon-to-be father, and detective at the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, says even though he likely won’t take the full 12 weeks off, he supports the policy and thinks it’s a good thing for the county.

Commissioner Ben Salango played a big role in getting this policy passed by the court. His hope is, in addition to giving employees paid time off, this will encourage more people to try becoming foster parents.