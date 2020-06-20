(WOWK) — WATCH LIVE: 13 News Now with Erin Noon: Live at 9 p.m. EST. You can stream it live here.
This evening’s top trending headlines at WOWKTV.com:
See Your State’s COVID-19 Risk Level
COVID-19 Cases Linked to Myrtle Beach Now Found in 3 WV Counties
Fitzpatrick Sentenced in Mingo County
Follow Erin Noon on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- 13 News Now with Erin Noon: Live at 9 p.m. EST
- KY Sen. McConnell thanks healthcare workers in Boyd County
- Unconventional celebration: Jewel City honors senior class of 2020
- Ben & Jerry’s calls to defund the police in Juneteenth message
- COVID-19 cases connected to Myrtle Beach identified in West Virginia
- Tulsa leaders reverse decision about downtown curfew ahead of Trump’s rally
- More COVID-19 concerns in West Virginia for churches and fairs
- No COVID-19 deaths reported in WV for past week
- WVU Athletics take to social media to honor Juneteenth
- Red handprints stamped on steps and walls of Ohio Statehouse