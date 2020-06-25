13 News Now with Erin Noon: Live at 9 p.m. EST

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - There are big concerns tonight about both travel to … and from, West Virginia over the July 4th holiday weekend. At his daily COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Jim Justice urged people from the Mountain State to stay close to home for the holiday, and especially to avoid going to crowded beaches such as Myrtle Beach, which have become a breeding grounds for Coronavirus.

"There are 19 outbreaks in 11 counties, that are tied to people traveling to Myrtle Beach … You know I would strongly, strongly tell you, that if you're thinking of going to Myrtle Beach, rethink what you are doing and everything. And the other thing is, if you have been, go get tested," said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.