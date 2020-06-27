(WOWK) — WATCH LIVE: 13 News Now with Erin Noon: Live at 9 p.m. EST. You can stream it live here.
This evening’s top trending headlines at WOWKTV.com:
- Columbus police solve 1982 cold-case murder of 8-year-old Kelly Prosser
- Saharan dust arrives this weekend, here’s what we can expect
- Second stimulus check is very likely coming in July, U.S. Senate says
