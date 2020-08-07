13 things to do this weekend: Aug 7-9, 2020

(WOWK) – For the past couple of weeks everyday we’ve been bringing you ‘Good News with 13.’ Stories meant to make you feel good, even during these trying and uncertain times.

A great deal has changed about going to the library in Charleston. The main branch of the Kanawha County Public Library moved to the mall while renovations are underway at their downtown location.

“It has gone great,” said Main Library Public Service Manager Sarah Mitchell. “We’ve had great patrons who have been very patient with us during the move.”

Kristen Kinder is the founder of Pick of the Litter and she has a special reason for creating this nonprofit.

“It was mine and my sister’s dream to open a nonprofit animal rescue,” Kinder said. “And she passed away last October, so I opened it in her memory. Because I know that she would want me to do what we were supposed to do. And I know she’s with us.”

Even though many across the country are struggling, West Virginia’s State Parks are thriving.

During the pandemic the WVSTRONG promo code allows residents to use lodge rooms, cabins, and campsites at a discount.

The ParkMobile app had been available downtown for a while. While this project was already underway before COVID-19 the “no-touch” option is welcomed by many at a time when people are trying to slow the spread.

Relying on chain grocery stores for fresh produce is an issue for many on Charleston’s West Side. Now, a well-known mom and pop operation is helping to solve the problem.

A local pastor in Cannonsburg managed to achieve a tremendous goal after promising his late wife he would lead a more healthful life.

“It was nobody’s fault but mine and I don’t ever want to get back there again,” said Dicky Tiller, a jack-of-all-trades man who is a pastor, sports broadcaster and sales consultant.

Each car got a heart-healthy box stuffed with non-perishable items, along with eggs milk and potatoes — which people say will help out a lot.

When it comes to giving back to your community, making a difference has no age limit. Thursday Alexandra Kingery, 8, proved that by donating over $1,000 to the Charleston Area Medical Center Foundation.

A retired U.S. Army Captain from West Virginia was recognized for his service During a ceremony in Ripley he was presented with the keys to a payment-free vehicle.

For those that weren’t able to attend the event, United Way will still hand out free masks by mail or can be picked up at their Charleston location. Visit United Way of Charleston’s website for more information.

If you live in St. Albans, chances are you know “Good Buddy” Jimmy Ferrell. His smile is infectious. He greets everyone with that smile and a simple, “Hi my buddy.” The moment you meet him, you have a friend for life.

Two little girls in Ripley thought with everything going on in the world right now, it was time for their community to take action. So, they set up an area in front of City Hall, to collect stuffed animals and signatures.

After months of not being able to go to school in person, kids can finally get out of the house for summer camp.

