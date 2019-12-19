13 Things to do this weekend (Dec. 20th – Dec. 22nd)

(WOWK) — Looking for fun, unique ways to enjoy your weekend? Every Thursday we’ll bring you 13 different ways you can spend your weekend!

1.) Breakfast With Santa

The Beni Kedem Oriental Band is hosting a Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 21st, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sausage and Pancakes and a few other special treats. Adults $10.00 / Kids Free (donations accepted). Tickets available! All proceeds will go toward the Ladder of Smiles – a Charity of the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.

2.) Emerson Ave Piggly Wiggly Demo

This event is Saturday, December 21st, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Angelos Italian Sausage in Charleston.

Free bites of Angelos Old World Italian Sausage prepared in-Store! Come have a taste of our authentic Italian Sausage and hear their story.

3.) Candlenights 2019

Candlenights 2019 will take place at the Keith-Albee Theatre in Huntington, WV on December 21st at 4 PM.

The show will feature MBMBaM, Sawbones, Wonderful! and Still Buffering.

All proceeds from this show will go to Harmony House, whose mission is to provide basic resources and housing to people experiencing homelessness in the Huntington area. Please note, this year’s venue is larger, and is General Admission (no assigned seats).

4.) “Stuff the Truck” event for end-of-year donations

Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area, Inc., will host a “Stuff the Truck” donation drive at the Route 60 Big Lots Plaza on Saturday, December 21st, for end-of-year donor convenience.

The donation drive will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the front parking area. A large Goodwill box truck will be on-site.

At Goodwill, the value of used goods is turned into job training and placement services for people right here in our community. The sales’ donations at our stores’ fund programs that help put our friends and neighbors back on the path to employment success.

5.) A Time For Remembering

This event is Friday, December 20th, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Barboursville.

We understand how difficult the holiday season can be after the loss of a beloved family member or friend. To provide support to our community, they invite all to join us for a special gathering.

6.) A Night of Holiday Carols and Music with Maryann Werner Hartwick

This event is Saturday, December 21st, starting at 6 p.m., at Athens Uncorked.

Join them on Saturday, December 21st for their annual celebration of the holiday season! They will have Maryann Werner Hartwick along with her friends and family sharing their renditions of their favorite Christmas carols and you are invited to sing along!

On that night Nate’s famous holiday Wassail will be making an appearance, make sure to order a hot mug early as this always sells out!

7.) The Christmas Gift

This event is Saturday, December 21st, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at The House of Grace, in Ashland, Kentucky.

Join them for their annual Christmas outreach “The Christmas Gift!” This year House of Grace will be opening their doors to bless the community in a big way! They will be giving away over 100 bicycles to the first 100 children! The child must be present to receive the gift and bicycles will be given away on a first come first serve basis. House of Grace will also be serving an Italian feast to those attending. There will be games, rides, and plenty of fun for the whole family. Don’t miss out on this incredible day of blessing those in need in our community.

If you would like to volunteer that day to serve or you are able to make a donation for the event please contact them!

8.) Chris Boomer LIVE @ Melange Cafe

This event is Friday, December 20th, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Melange Cafe in Charleston.

Chris Boomer is a Chamoru musician from Guam. He found his start with music from his brothers from SOJA. He has carved out his space in the Reggae genre but loves making music in all genres. Join him at Melange Cafe for a music-filled night!

9.) How The Grinch Stole Rock City- Kids Meet & Greet Party

This event is Sunday, December 22nd, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at Rock City Cake Company in Charleston.

They are stepping up their game and throwing an even bigger & better Grinch Party than last year with SO much more to offer. Including Grinch ornament making in the loft Sponsored and brought to you by Caldwell Insurance Agency

Childs Ticket-$30

Includes:

-Meet & Greet Digital Picture with The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who

-Pizza Buffet

-Grinch Themed Dessert Bar

-Grinch Juice

-Bag of Popcorn

-Lounge & Watch The Grinch on our Big blow-up projector screen

(kids can bring any blanket/ pillow if they’d like for our designated “Lounge Section” To watch the movie)

-Face painting booth by Wendy Corns

-One Visit to our Christmas “Tattoo Shop”

-Custom Printed Swag Bag Filled with:

-$5 Rock City Gift Card

-Christmas Silicone Bracelet

-1 Christmas Stuffed Animal with custom Grinch cookie attached

-1 Grinch Coloring page/ crayons

-a Visit to make your own take-home Grinch ORNAMENT making station in the loft sponsored by CALDWELL INSURANCE AGENCY

Adult Tickets- $10

Includes:

-Pizza Buffet

-Dessert Bar

-One Drink

10.) Radical Self Care Sessions

This event is Saturday, December 21st, starting at 11 a.m., at Jenn Brooks Yoga, in Barboursville, West Virginia.

Taking radical responsibility for your experience, without exception; prioritizing yourself in light of any stressors that arise in the arena of family, work, community commitments, health, hormonal and mood imbalance, anxiety, depression, loneliness, or a sense of not being connected or feeling seen. During these group classes, they work with a variety of restorative practices and inquiries in small doses to bring more harmony into our experiential life.

11.) KSF hike

This event is Sunday, December 22nd, starting at 1:30, at the Kanawha Trail Club.

The trail will start at Kanawha State Forest. ​Up Pigeon Roost, then left on Boundary Road and left on Hernshaw Road and back to the cars. ​4.5 miles.​ A steep climb, followed by a long moderate descent. ​ ​Leader: Gina Griffith.

They will be departing from the small parking lot at the northeast corner of Randolph St and Ohio Ave on Charleston’s west side. (Across from Sherwin-Williams) at precisely 1:30 p.m.

It is not necessary to be a member of the club to attend their hikes. They only ask that you bring water and leave your dogs at home.

12.) National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day

Join Kanawha Valley Collective and our agency partners in remembering the homeless we’ve lost during the year on National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day, taking place locally Friday, December 20th at noon at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Charleston in the sanctuary. The event is free, open to the public and should last an hour.

There will be a few speakers, musician Dina Hornbaker will perform a musical number, and the names of all West Virginians that died while homeless in 2019 will be read.

For more information, please contact Traci at (304) 346-6638 or kanawhavalleycollective@yahoo.com.

13.) Light Up the Night for Alzheimer’s

Dementia Friendly St. Albans, community partners, businesses, and residents will come together on December 21 at St. Albans City Park for a 5 K Trail Glow Run and Walk which to kick off the evening’s Annual Festival of Lights at St. Albans City Park. This beautifully wooded terrain will provide the backdrop as walkers and runners, decked out in “glow” help us continue our work to find a cure for this devastating disease.

Wear your “ugly holiday sweater” or lighted gear to help show your spirit! All monies raised will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association for care, support, and research and will be donated in the name of Dementia Friendly St. Albans.

