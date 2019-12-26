13 Things to do this weekend (Dec. 27 – Dec. 29)

(WOWK) — Looking for fun, unique ways to enjoy your weekend? Every Thursday we’ll bring you 13 different ways you can spend your weekend!

1.) Sushi-making 101

This event is Saturday, December 28th, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Uncork and Create, in Charleston.

Learn to roll your own sushi and eat all you make! Learn how to make 3 basic Sushi rolls – Hosomaki (small roll), Futomaki (fat rolled sushi) and Uramaki (inside out roll). After you learn the basics you will be able to roll sushi to your heart’s content with a variety of delicious, high-quality ingredients. All ingredients, supplies, and equipment provided.

2.) Blacklight Yoga

This event is Friday, December 27th, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Yoga Power, in Charleston.

Join Jamie Dickenson (RYT 500) for this fun yoga event in the dark with black lights! Plan to GLOW so wear lots of NEON or bright WHITES. Let loose and have FUN with it … accessorize with neon headbands, earrings, makeup, nail polish or leg warmers! Don’t have neon?! Use neon duct tape and make cool designs on your clothes!

We will provide the body paint so come at 5:30 pm to get your paint on.

Fee is only $10 per person.

3.) Santa Cruz @ Louie’s!

This event will be Saturday, December 28th, from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m., Louie’s, in Huntington, West Virginia.

This will be Santa Cruz last performance for 2019! Bring along a bunch of friends and dance your cares away to the Tri-State’s best party band!

DJ Special K will keep the party rolling during set breaks! There is no cover charge, but you must be 21 to enter. Come early for games and great food! Doors open at 6:00 PM! For more information, visit http://mardigrascasinowv.com/

4.) Riding Camp

This event is Saturday, December 28th, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Meadow Dream Farm, in Nitro, West Virginia.

No experience needed. 9am-3pm. $75 per camper. Ages 4-16yrs old. Campers will have a riding lesson, groom horses and ponies, learn to tack up a horse, crafts, play games and lots more. Snacks provided but campers need to pack lunch.

5.) Paint Your Pet

This event is Saturday, December 28th, starting at 2 p.m., at Uncork & Create in Charleston.

Paint your pet with them this Sunday, December 29 at 2 pm!! Their artist will masterfully sketch your pet on canvas before you arrive at the event. The artist will also be available at the event to help your bring your pet to life on canvas. Seating is limited.

6.) Charleston WV parkrun #82

This event is Saturday, December 28th, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., at 165 Kanawha Blvd, West.

Join them for Charleston WV parkrun! Their free, timed 5k runs/walks take place every Saturday morning, starting and finishing at Magic Island Park.

What should you bring?

1) Your parkrun barcode – register here: www.parkrun.us/register/

2) Weather-appropriate clothing and running/walking shoes

3) A full water bottle and post-parkrun snack – these WILL NOT be provided to participants

4) Your family and friends! Parkrun welcomes everyone of all ages and abilities!

5) A smile! Remember, all parkruns are led by volunteers – please show them your appreciation by offering them a huge thank you!

Remember to invite your family, friends and coworkers to share in our always free parkruns!



7.) Live Music with Jacob Copeland

This event is Saturday, December 26th, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Taylor Books in Charleston. Head over for a free event and live local music!

Huntington, WV based, independent singer-songwriter and guitarist Jacob Copeland comes to Taylor Books with diversely influenced, thoughtful, groovy music. As always this event is free of charge and open to the public!

8.) The Lighthouse

This event is Friday, December 27th, form 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Floralee Hark Cinema by WVIFF in Charleston.

The WVIFF’s mission is to encourage, support, and promote the Film Arts; to plan, organize, and present an annual Fall Film Festival of critically acclaimed and culturally diverse domestic and foreign-language feature films unlikely to be exhibited theatrically in West Virginia.

From Robert Eggers, the visionary filmmaker behind modern horror masterpiece The Witch,comes this hypnotic and hallucinatory tale of two lighthouse keepers on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s.

What the Critics are saying about “The Lighthouse”:

The Lighthouse” is a shining example of the impact a film can have, even when it’s made with modest financial and physical resources.” Joe Morgenstern, Wall Street Journal

9.) First Day Hike

ALTHOUGH this isn’t a weekend event, we thought it would be good to showcase a couple of hikes happening in the Mountain State!

Here are three options for the First Day Hike at Kanawha State Forest:

1. 4 1/2 mile hike on the CCC Snipe/Mossy/Teaberry Trails for those who prefer a moderate hike.

2. 1 1/2 mile hike on CCC Snipe/Shrewsbury for those who prefer a shorter, easy hike.

3. 1/4 mile walk on the Spotted Salamander Trail with Carl McLaughlin which will cover the history of the rail lines once operating in the forest. This will be an easy walk on a wheelchair-accessible trail, so it would be great for those with limited mobility, hikers with small children, and all railroad buffs.

Hikes will begin at 1 PM in front of the future park headquarters at Camp Kanawha (former pool complex).

*Wear sturdy shoes and weather-appropriate clothing. Hot chocolate will be available after the hikes. Donations always welcome!

10.) Tyler Childers: New Year’s Eve Run 2019 with Chris Knight

This event starts Saturday, December 28th, starting at 8 p.m., at Appalachian Wireless Arena, in Pikeville, Kentucky.

Tyler Childers envisions Country Squire as a “working man’s country album” – one that captures a relentless work ethic, a happy marriage, and a sly sense of humor.

Country Squire comes exactly two years after Purgatory, a breakout album that’s kept Childers constantly on the road. For the new project, he reunited with Purgatory producers Sturgill Simpson and David Ferguson, recording nine songs in just two days.

Tickets range from $25.50 – $55.50 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

11.) Group Holiday Escapes

This event runs up until the 4th of January, in Gallipolis, Ohio.

Do you find yourself trying to decide the best way to recognize your employees or want to impress your in-laws with a unique family trip? Another company ornament or a gift set out of a catalog? Instead, give the gift of Christmas wonder and holiday cheer with a trip to see the most spectacular holiday lights display in Ohio.

With over 1,500 large lighted bulbs hung in the trees of the Gallipolis City Park, Christmas carols ringing throughout the park and over 160 uniquely decorated trees lining the sidewalks, the Gallipolis in Lights display will make your group think they have stumbled into a Hallmark movie.

12.) Stolen Moments

This event is Saturday, December 28th, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., at The Olive Tree Cafe and Catering in South Charleston.

Take a break from the holiday rush. Bring your family, the in-laws, and your out of town guests to the Olive Tree Cafe in South Charleston!

Share a great evening of fine dining, craft beers, wines, and Jazz with Stolen Moments!!! Good Food! Good Drink! Good Fun!

13.) WVU Basketball Fundraiser for Scotty Barr

This event is Sunday, December 29th, from 11 a.m to 3:30 p.m., at Buffalo Wild Wings, in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.

Special Fundraiser Event: Proceeds from this event will support our friend Scott Barr and help pay his medical expenses.

If you can’t make it but would like to donate here is the link for the Go Fund Me: https://www.gofundme.com/f/scotts-team?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet

