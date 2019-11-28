13 things to do this weekend (Friday Nov. 29th – Sunday Dec. 1st)

(WOWK) — Looking for fun, unique ways to enjoy your weekend? Every Thursday we’ll bring you 13 different ways you can spend your weekend!

1.) Black Friday ArtWalk

Their special edition of Black Friday ArtWalk will take place on Friday, November 29, 5 – 8 p.m., in Downtown Charleston.

Stroll through downtown while you enjoy the many venues who will be showing a variety of art and music to help kick off the holiday shopping season.

https://www.facebook.com/artwalkcwv/?tn-str=k*F

The event is coordinated by the Charleston Area Alliance to support downtown small businesses, more than 20 participating retailers extend their hours and feature a variety of regional art – from paintings and sculptures to photography and music.



With exciting and unique offerings around every corner, Downtown Charleston ArtWalk celebrates the arts on the third Thursday each month March through December.

2.) Almost Heaven EtsyWV Market

This event is on Saturday Saturday November 30th, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West.

Support WV businesses on Small Business Saturday! Join Etsy online shop owners from around the state as they sell and display their handmade, custom and vintage products just in time for the holiday! Admission is free! They will have over 65 Etsy shops and handmade creators to shop for your holiday gifts or just for something special for yourself. Planning a wedding or event? Our shops are just as great to order from in person as they are online. Need a new look? Their jewelry makers, clothes makers and other creators will have great options for you and your friends and family.

3.) St. Albans Festival of Lights – Opening Night!

The 2019 St. Albans Festival of Lights opens for car traffic Friday, November 29th at 6pm.

After a day of Black Friday Shopping, spend the evening at enjoying 1000s of holiday lights and decorations. This FREE event is open to the public. Santa will be there for hearing Christmas wishes and taking pictures.



4.) 1st Annual Holly Jolly Christmas Bazaar

This event is on Saturday November 30th, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., at the Barboursville Community Center.

Here is list of their confirmed vendors at the 1st Annual Holly Jolly Christmas Bazaar:

The Craft Shack

Thirty-One

Scentsy

Color Street

Paparazzi

Pure Romance

Usborne Books & More

Harless Treasures

Lilla Rose

Mystical Unicorn Creations

Farmasi Cosmetics

Tupperware

Handmade by Marnray

Rooted by Faith

Plank You

Designer Discounts (purses)

Cupcake Creations by Renee

Trophy Wife Southern Boutique

5.) Girls Group

This event is Friday November 29th, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., at The Drop in Ashland, Kentucky.

The Girls Group provides a supportive environment where members will learn how to boost self-confidence, strengthen relationships and cope more effectively with daily stressors.

All young women ages 14 to ages 18 are welcome to attend the group.

This event also happens EVERY Friday.

6.) Yogic Meditation For Soul Freedom

This event is on December 1st from 2 p.m – 4 p.m. at The Folded Leaf in Charleston.

You and your spiritual friends are cordially invited to attend this 2-hour seminar presented by Ryan Kurczak, author and Kriya Yoga teacher. The seminar will focus on Yogic Meditation for Soul Freedom and will include techniques, routines, a practice session, and holistic lifestyle guidelines.

All welcome. Donation Basis. Pre-registration requested.

7.) Live Music with Pistol Hillis

Picture Courtesy: Pistol Hillis Facebook Page

This event is on Saturday November 30th, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., at Taylor Books in Charleston. It is also free and open to the public!

Pistol tours most of the Southeast and is actively writing, recording, and releasing new material. In the Spring of 2018, Pistol released Part I, featuring his first single “Different You,” and on November 18th, Pistol released Part II. Pistol Hill’s music is available on all digital outlets.

Visit pistolhillmusic.com for tour dates!

8.) Sensitive Santa

This event is on Sunday, November 1st, from 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. at the Ashland Town Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Join them for a sensory-friendly Santa experience for families with sensory sensitivities. There will be a variety of sensory friendly activities for everyone to enjoy while meeting Santa before the hustle and bustle of regular mall hours. This event is free and open to the public.

9.) Black Friday Brunch with The Nutcracker

This event is on Friday, November 29th, from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Charleston Town Center. But the mall will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

Charleston Ballet Inc. will be featuring free live performances from “The Nutcracker” by The Charleston Ballet, sweet treats, crafts, festive giveaways, including free tickets to see “The Nutcracker”, and more. Join them for a morning of dancing, brunching, crafting, and shopping.

10.) Drive-in Movie ArtWalk at Aronfield

This event is on Friday, November 29th, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Aronfield Agency in Charleston.

Park your car at Aronfield for a night of “vintage” entertainment during their Drive-in Movie ArtWalk! They will have a projector showing movies from the 50’s-60’s era, themed art, and plenty of snacks and drinks for the intermission! We hope to see you movie buffs there!

11.) “Holly Day” at the Clay Center

This event is on Friday November 29th, from 1 1a.m. to 4 p. m., at the Clay Center in Charleston, West Virginia.

Kick off the holiday season with a day of exploration and wonder! Make your own holiday hat, create your own ornaments, and enjoy a visit and photo opportunity with Mr. Santa Claus himself! While you’re onsite, enjoy Mickey’s Christmas Carol in the Caperton Planetarium and Theater! Activities and museum exploration is $9 for adults, $7.50 for children, and free for Clay Center Members! Film admission is $5 per person, and ornament decorating is available for $1 or $2 per ornament. This event is offered with support from Children’s Dentistry.

12.) Mountain Stage with Larry Groce – 36th Anniversary Celebration

This event is Sunday December 1st, from 7p.m.-10p.m., at the Culture Center Theatre on the Kanawha Blvd.

This event is actually SOLD OUT!!! It sold out within minutes of tickets going for sale. However, due to the popular demand it will also be streamed on the radio. Tune in and give it a listen.

Hailing from the Appalachian Mountains in Kentucky, Tyler Childers is part of a wave of 2010 Americana artists who prize authenticity both in their songs and sound. Tyler Childers envisions Country Squire as a “working man’s country album” – one that captures a relentless work ethic, a happy marriage, and a sly sense of humor.

13.) From West Virginia to Frozen II

This event is Sunday, December 1st, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Marquee Cinema Pullman Square in Huntington, West Virginia.

Since January 2019, Jillian Carney Howell has been a Production Assistant at Walt Disney Animation Studios in Burbank, California working in Production Management on the greatly anticipated Frozen II. Please join Jillian in conversation with Justin McElroy (co-host of the podcast My Brother, My Brother and Me) as they discuss West Virginia and careers in the arts.

The discussion will take place after the 2 p.m. screening of Frozen 2 at the Marquee Cinemas — Pullman Square. A regular purchased ticket will be required.



If there is an event happening on the weekend that you want us to feature, feel free to email, enoon@wowktv.com!



