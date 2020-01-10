13 things to do this weekend (Jan. 10th – Jan. 12th)

(WOWK) — Looking for a fun, unique way to enjoy your weekend? Every Thursday we’ll bring you 13 different ways you can spend your weekend in the tri-state area.

1.) Public CPR and 1st Aid Class

This event is Saturday, January 11th, from 9:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. at City National Bank, in St. Albans.

Heartsaver CPR & First Aid Class

BLS: For the Health Care Provider

8:45 till Noon

$60.00 Cash

No Credit Cards

* please in addition a donation of caned food for the food pantry

For more info call Scott Nasby 304-741-4079

or visit www.cpr4youllc.com

2.) Harlem Globetrotters

This event is Sunday, January 12th, starting at 3 p.m., at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington.

Doors will open at 2pm. Everyone who enters the building must have a ticket. Please arrive early, and travel light, as you will be subject to metal detector screening, visual inspection and a bag inspection upon entry. Ple

Public Onsale : Fri, 20 Sep 2019 at 10:00 AM

3.) Square Dance

This event is Saturday, January 11th, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Huntington.

The band will be Haulin’ Oats out of Pittsburgh area with caller Taylor Runner from Morgantown, WV. The dance will be from 7-10 pm on the wonderful dance floor of Trinity Episcopal Church at 520 11th Street, Huntington, WV.

No experience needed. The caller will walk you through the dance moves before each dance and by the end of the evening, you will be an accomplished square dancer. Suggested donations of $7 per person or $5 for students.

For more information, contact Dennis Bill at 304-412-4889.

4.) Yoga For Digestion

This event is Saturday, January 11th, starting at 3 p.m., at Athens Yoga, in Athens Ohio.

Join Kori as you begin the year by awakening our digestive system and bringing new life to our organs. Yoga can activate our parasympathetic system, which is responsible for all relaxation and digestive function also promoting peristalsis, allowing for better bowel movements.

They will go through a sequence highlighting these muscles and organs we use during the digestive path to promote this primary body function.

All levels welcome – $10 drop-in.

5.) “Mexico” Trail Ride

This event is Saturday, January 11th, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Meet-up location: Hardee’s in Big Chimney.

(4400 Pennsylvania Ave, Charleston, WV 25302)

Planning to hit the trails in the Blue Creek area. If you’ve ever heard the trail called “Mexico” and you’ve wanted to check it out, then this is your chance. We plan to hit “Little Mexico” first and see how the day goes from there.

We recommend a minimum of 33inch aggressive tires, tow points (front and rear), winch or recovery gear, at least 1 locker, undercarriage/body armor, full tank of gas. None of this is required, we just recommend it for an all around good experience for everyone.

6.) WV Symphony European Trip Informational Session

This event is Saturday, January 11th, starting at 6 p.m., at the Clay Center in Charleston.

We invite you to a no-strings-attached, informational session about our upcoming trip to Prague, Vienna, and Budapest!

Light refreshments and beverages will be available as we discuss the itinerary for our trip, see photos from past trips to the area, and answer any questions you may have!

For any questions or to RSVP to the meeting, please contact Jessica Westfall, Development Director, at 304-957-9879.

7.)Adam Calvert at WVAFF Convention

This event is Friday, January 10th, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Nashville Recording Artist, Adam Calvert will be attending the WVAFF Convention on Friday, January 10th. Adam Calvert is originally from Southeastern Ohio and he tours all around the East Coast down to the Gulf of Mexico. Adam recently released two singles, “Who I Wanna Be” and “Sun-Kissed Summertime” which were featured on the “New Music Nashville” Playlist. Both tracks feature musicians who have recorded for the likes of; Jon Pardi, Michael Ray, Lindsay Ell, Maren Morris, Danielle Bradbery, Big & Rich and ABC’s “Nashville.”

8.)Beech Fork Hike

This event is Sunday, January 12th, starting at 12:30 p.m., hosted by the Kanawha Trail Club.

Beech Fork Lake. Twin Coves Trail. ​​ 3-mile loop.​ Coincides with Beaver Pond Trail.​ A ​​1.3 mile​ ​in and out for anyone wanting a shorter day. Optional dinner at Bombshells Burger & BBQ. Leader: Tom Pletka

They will be departing from the small parking lot at the northeast corner of Randolph St and Ohio Ave on Charleston’s west side. (Across from Sherwin-Williams) at precisely 1:30 p.m.

It is not necessary to be a member of the club to attend our hikes. They only ask that you bring water and leave your dogs at home.

9.) Pasta-Making with Chef Rae Vonne

This event is Saturday, January 11th, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pork and Pickles in Athens, Ohio.

If you’ve ever ordered fresh pasta at The Kitchen at Devil’s Kettle chances are Rae was involved in making it. In this class she will walk you through multiple pasta recipes utilizing a range of flours and ingredients.

Participants will gain hands-on experience creating different doughs, and experimenting with rolling a variety of shapes such as pappardelle, spaghetti, linguine, and ravioli. Rae will demo picking up pasta in a bolognese sauce as well as a cream sauce. We will round the evening out with sitting down for a meal. The class is $40 per person.

10.) Music for a Cold Winter’s Night

This event is Saturday, January 11th, from 6:30 p.m., to 9:30 p.m. at the Clay Center in Charleston.

AY WHAT YOU WISH**! Back by popular demand, pick your price for any available seat for the January Symphonic Concert. Visit the Clay Center Box Office or call 304-561-3570 for more information.

**Note: tickets ordered online are NOT available to be purchased as “Pay What You Wish”**

Noted for her musical command, cosmopolitan artistry, and visionary independence, Sr is one of the most original concert pianists of our time. Lauded for her “intelligence, integrity and all-encompassing technical prowess” (New York Times), “thoughtful artistry in the full service of music” (Washington Post), and “astounding virtuosity” (Philippine Star), Japan’s InTune magazine sums up: “Buechner has no superior.

Before the concert, please join Ms. Buechner and Maestro Loh in the hall at 6:30 p.m. for a discussion about the program to be played that evening.



11.) Story Hour!

This event is Saturday, January 11th, from 10:30 a.m., to 11:30 a.m., at Taylor Books in Charleston.

Every Saturday morning at 10:30 we host Story Hour at Taylor Books! Join them for snacks, crafts and fun, the seats may be small but all ages are welcome!

12.) Makenna Hope Roadshow House Concert

This event is Saturday, January 11th, from 6 p.m., to 9 p.m., in Nitro.

Come out and join her at her CD release. Limited seating available so get your tickets now!

Makenna Hope w/ James Townsend

Tickets are $10 with a covered dish, or $15 without.

13.) Leisurely Hike

Take a hike and see some beautiful views right in the Mountain State. You can head over to the New River Gorge and check out the Endless Wall Trail or the Long

Temperatures are going to be in the 70’s on Saturday! So make sure you get out for a nice hike, with some good photo opportunities along the way. Have a great weekend.

If you have an event you would like featured on 13 things to do this weekend, email enoon@wowktv.com.