13 things to do this weekend (Jan. 17th – Jan. 19th.)

(WOWK) — Looking for a fun unique way to enjoy your weekend? Every Thursday we’ll be bringing you 13 different ways you can spend your weekend in our tri-state area!

1.) Kids Craft Night!

This event is Friday, January 17th, starting at 6 p.m., in Charleston.

Come let your kids create a personalized macrame ring/ dream catcher! Kids will get to paint, personalize and tie their dream catchers.

This event is from 6-7 PM and we will have snack while there as well. Tickets are $40/ per child. Age limit is 8+!

Parents are welcome to stay and hang out or go run errands while we are making our craft.

2.) Jumpboard Workshop

This event is Sunday, January 19th, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., at 4th Avenue Pilates in Huntington.

Are you READY! Set your intentions in 2020 and jump the day away with them at 4th Avenue Pilates! They will make sure you get a killer workout in this one day Pilates Jumpboard Workshop with Master Trainer, Jessica Lynn Fox!

Get ready for some heart-pumping, leg thumping, high flying fun in the studio! *Limited space available, see you in the studio!

3.) Reds Caravan

This event is Saturday, January 18th, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Huntington Mall.

The annual Caravan is making a stop once again to the Huntington Mall! The Reds Caravan provides fans of ALL AGES the opportunity to meet and talk with current and former players. The time of their arrival and players coming to the event have not been announced. Sponsored by IHeart Media.

All events are subject to change without notice, see customer service for details.

4.) Sausage Making with Chef Jen

This event is Saturday, January 18th, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pork and Pickles in Huntington.

There is a lot more to making good sausage then simply mixing spices into the meat. At P&P we are devoting to constantly learning new techniques, advancing our methods, and creating the finest, most delicious sausage possible.

Chef Jen was the first-ever employee of P&P, and has mastered the art of sausaging. She leads their team in all of their sausage production.

In this class she will instruct you in mise en place, scaling recipes, developing recipes, grinding meat, mixing to develop proper fat suspension, stuffing, and packaging sausage.

To finish the class students will sample their creations, and head home with two pounds of fresh sausage each. This class does not include supper, but charcuterie and pickles will available for snacking.

Class is $40 per person

5.) Premiere of “Trapped”

This event is Sunday, January 19th, from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Walter Rotunda, in Athens.

This is an independent short film created by Ohio University media students. The story follows a quick-witted girl named Grace, as she attempts to escape not only her house but her worst nightmare. This film was written and directed by Jorge Nunez and Emily Kotanchik. It was produced by Jorge, Emily, and Ruby Cochran. Teaser Trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZxVMSqrwwp0

6.) Beginner Digital Photography & Editing

This event is Saturday, January 18th, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Boyd County Public Library.

Learn beginner skills, basic digital camera functions, and popular software/editing techniques. Includes smartphone cameras!

January’s topic – Getting Correct Exposure – Understand your camera and learn how to correctly expose an image. All ages welcome!

7.) All-District Band 2020

This event starts Thursday, January 16th, and runs through January 18th, at the Paramount Arts Center, in Ashland, Kentucky.

The annual KMEA District 8 All-District Band! Those who auditioned and made the band will rehearse with a guest conductor Thursday and Friday, have a final dress rehearsal Saturday morning, and then give a formal concert Saturday afternoon- 3:00pm- at the Paramount Arts Center.

Refer to the original itinerary/letter sent home previously. In general, students should wear school appropriate clothes for rehearsals Thursday and Friday. Saturday morning can be casual, but your 2:30pm call time on Saturday should be in “Sunday best,” all black, or etc.

T-shirts are available at $10 (cash only), assume adult sizes. This info is due to Ms. Skiles by Thursday.

Students should bring $$ for lunch (Friday), and dinner (Thursday and Friday). Parents are in charge of picking up their students Thursday and Friday evening. Parents are in charge of taking and picking up their student on Saturday.

Thursday – Eat first lunch, meet in the band room, load bus at 11:30am, pickup GCHS and WMS, go to Delta Hotel for registration. 9:00pm – Rehearsal ends, parents pickup.

Friday – Meet in band room around 7:20am. Load bus at 7:30am, pickup GCHS and WMS, go to Ashland for rehearsals. 4:30pm Rehearsals end.

Saturday – 8:30am-9:30am Rehearsal at Paramount. 2:30pm Concert call time @ Paramount.

8.) Live Music for Red Cross

This event is Friday, January 17th, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., at Dueling Barrels Brewery & Distillery, in Pikeville, Kentucky.

They don’t know about you, but they had so much fun raising money for the Red Cross last year, that they’re doing it again!

You can usually find him downstairs as a storyteller, but Friday night he’ll be upstairs performing his heart out to raise money for a great cause. Local legend, Johnny Pop Day, will take the stage at 7 PM.

9.) Old-Time Dance: Kanawha Tradition

This event is Saturday, January 18th, from 6:45 p.m., to 10 p.m. at Beam Memorial Church Activity Building, in Charleston.

FOOTMAD dances may include: contras, squares, mixers, waltzes, and more

Beginners welcome: come 6:45 pm for basics workshop

Each dances will be taught by the caller–no fancy footwork “If you can walk, you can contra dance”

Partner not required, everyone encouraged to change partners frequently

Soft-soled shoes please! Casual dress.

Bobby Taylor and Kanawha Tradition is a hard driving old-time band centered around Kanawha County, West Virginia. It consists of Bobby Taylor, fiddle, Kim Johnson, banjo, and Cody Jordan, guitar.

The band is a melting pot of old-time styles including Ed Haley, Clark Kessinger, Doc Roberts and French Carpenter to name a few. The band’s performances include concerts, historic showcases, workshops and dances.

10.) Josh Brown & the Hard Livin’ Legends Album Release Party

This event is Friday, January 17th, from 8 p.m., to 11 p.m., at Paramount Arts Center, in Ashland, Kentucky.

Join Josh Brown & the Hard Livin’ Legends as they celebrate the release of their new album THUNDER AND LIGHTNING! With special guests Charlie Woods and Deep Hollow, and Brock Thompson!

HOTEL OFFER: We’re partnering with the Delta Marriott in downtown Ashland for this event. They’re offering discounted rooms with proof of purchase! Just bring your ticket to the front desk of the Delta and you’ll get a discounted room.

There will also be an after-party at the Guitar Bar at the hotel with live music until 2AM!

11.) First Bird Hike of 2020

This event is Saturday, January 18th, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Kanawha State Forest.

Please join Dave Dendler on Saturday, January 18th for their next bird walk. They will meet at the former pool parking lot (former Camp Kanawha/soon-to-be office) at 10 a.m. From there, we’ll drive up to Polly Hollow. A gravel road will wind us through the forest to the top of the ridge, a long but gradual uphill hike, and end on the ridge top at the power line right-of-way. We may find our sparrows and bluebirds in this opening. Hiking distance is roughly 3-4 miles.

Bring hiking sticks if you like, water, a snack, sturdy shoes, and binoculars if you have them.

12.) January Brushes and Barrels

This event is Saturday, January 18th, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Mountain State Distillery in Charleston.

THey will feature the talented artists Emily Wall and Andrea Kaups, for another night instructor-led of painting and barrel-aged whiskey (and other beverages as well). They will also feature the talents of Joshua Jenkins, Professional Bartender.

For those on “Date Night”, the spouses table will be available with chips, cards and TV. There is no charge for the spouses table, just come have a good time.

Tours of the production facility as well as Whiskey and Moonshine samples will begin at 630 and are included with your ticket.

All painting materials will be provided.

They welcome those artists below the ages of 21, however, they will not be able to consume alcohol. We will have other beverages available

13.) Guides and Outfitters

This event is Saturday, January 18th, from 1 p.m., to 4 p.m., at Cabela’s in Charleston.

The West Virginia Kayak Anglers will be in the store with local ProStaffer- John Rapp. Come out and talk to John about everything you need to know about your upcoming kayak fishing trips.