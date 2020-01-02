13 things to do this weekend (Jan. 3rd- Jan. 5th)

(WOWK) —

1.) Christmas Tear Down

This event is Saturday, January 4th, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Elk River Church of the Nazarene.

ERNC Family! Help is needed on Saturday, January 4th, beginning at 9 a.m. to put away the Christmas decorations for the church. Many hands make the work light and fast! A great way to volunteer in 2020!

2.) 16th Annual Charleston Wedding Expo

Mark your calendar for the Premier Wedding Show in WV! This event is Sunday, January 5th, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM: “Purple Rain” Exclusive VIP event

hosted by BRAVO-Live DJ & Lighting Extravaganza

$25 / person

Prior to the Wedding Expo join them in at the Grand Ballroom for an Exclusive VIP Experience including a fashion show! Serving delectable hors d’oeuvres. Includes admission into Charleston Wedding Expo.

Access to Register Now!

https://www.chaswvccc.com/f/52?pType=2&pID=8782

12 Noon – 4 PM: Charleston Wedding EXPO

You’ll find more than 100 top wedding professionals showcasing the latest trends to help make your wedding day unforgettable. The Charleston Wedding Expo is the region’s ultimate one-stop-shop for wedding planning. This event allows guests the opportunity to talk to the experts no matter how big or small your dream wedding may be. They will be giving out fabulous door prizes throughout the entire show!

Admission: $8 at the door

3.) Essential Oils Make & Take

This event is Friday, January 3rd, at The Studio, in Huntington, starting at 6 p.m.

Have you purchased oils but have no clue what to do with them? Are they still in the box?? Bring your own oils or use theirs at this Make and Take essential oil health and wellness event. There will be a variety of example mixes and solutions on hand. They can also discuss different solutions to solve your needs.

4.) New Year Manifestation Workshop

This event is Friday, December 3rd, from 6:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., at Studio 8, in Huntington.

Join Gina for this special event. Begin 2020 with a focus on manifestation instead of resolutions. Use easy movement, meditation, creative visioning tools, and the energy of our gathering as our portals of exploration.

5.) Kids Cooking Class

This event is Sunday, January 5th, from at Tavolino, in Athens, Ohio.

This cooking class is fun for kids and their parents!

They will have teams of two, one adult and their child.

For this class, we will be preparing RAVIOLI, filled with your choice of any of our available deliciousness!

You will be learning how to make pasta dough, shaping and filling ravioli, cooking your own meal…and of course, everyone’s favorite, the EATING of it! $65 for each team of two. Space is limited!

6.) Tri-State Arenacross

This event is Friday, January 3rd, starting at 7 p.m., at Appalachian Wireless Arena.

Tri–State Arena Cross 2020 Indoor Championship Series will feature professional & amateur motocross riders from across the Tri–State competing for cash prizes. Professionals will race for over $10,000 cash and amateurs will compete for their share of $10,000 in prizes!

7.) Creative Expressions Class

This event is Saturday, January 4th, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., at Crystal Lotus Shoppe in St. Albans.

We all get stuck in our lives just going through the motions, surviving, blindly following the path laid out in front of us by someone else. But what about what you want? What about how you feel? Creative expression for adults provides an assisted, choose your own adventure space where you can focus on yourself. Where you can take stock of yourself, let your mind wander and improve your emotional well being. No kids, no distractions, no bosses, just an opportunity to do what you want to do. An opportunity to let your thoughts organize while engaging in whatever project or activity interests you.

Candles, painting, coloring, just finding a place to read, and so much more. Your instructor Jeannine Yarborough has a variety of resources to help you create! Whatever your medium, we provide the supplies and help you through your journey.

8.) Hank Williams Tribute Concert

This event is Saturday, January 4th, at the Clay Center in Charleston, starting at 7:30.

This annual event continues to be a gala tribute to country music legend Hank Williams. Seasoned musicians recreate popular Williams songs such as “Your cheating Heart”, “I Saw the Light”, and “Love Sick Blues”. Musicians scheduled to appear this year will be Charleston’s award-winning singer-songwriter John Lilly, accomplished Nashville songwriter Rob McNurlin, Hall of Fame steel guitarist Russ Hicks, nationally acclaimed mandolin and fiddle player Johnny Staats, two-time national flatpack guitar champion Robert Shafer, Kentucky guitarist Ritchie Collins, Blue Yonder bass player Will Carter, and harmonizing guest vocalists the Price Sisters from Ohio.

Tickets available online and via the Clay Center Box Office. Please visit in person or call 304.561.3570.

9.) Woody Pines Live!

This event is Friday, December 3rd, from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., at Casa Nueva Restaurant and Cantina, in Athens, Ohio.

Billed as a purveyor of “country blues, rag time, and viper jazz,” Woody Pines is that and more. He’s also a purveyor of fine original songs that draw on those traditions and others as well: “This Train Rolls By” evokes Tom Waits and Woody Guthrie simultaneously, “New Nashville Boogie” evokes Hank Williams and the Andrews Sisters simultaneously, and his version of “Junco Partner” manages to avoid evoking the Clash at all.

10.) John Healey plays Little Fish Brewing Co

Start 2020 off right with a free show at Little Fish Brewing Co. John Healey will be playing the Little Fish Stage, in Athens, Ohio, on Saturday, January 4th from 7:00-9:00 p.m.

John Healey grew up on the east coast in New York and New Jersey playing Irish music. He had heard his parents and grandparents sing songs from bands like the Clancy Brothers and the Dubliners, then the pogues. Healey now an Athens resident began mixing those Irish songs in with some Doc Watson, and Garcia/Grisman acoustic ballad-type material.

11.) Statue Dedication Ceremony

This event is Friday, December 3rd, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., in Ashland, Kentucky.

Join the City of Ashland as they celebrate the inauguration of Venus, Vulcan, and Genesis, sculpted by world-renowned artist Ginés Serrán-Pagán. The event will begin at the Paramount Arts Center at 6 pm for an intro and talk with the artist. At 7 pm there will be shuttles to the riverfront for a dedication ceremony and light display at 7:15 pm. Following the riverfront display, shuttles will take guests back to the paramount for a celebration. The event will conclude by 10 pm.

12.) KV Trails – Little Creek Park Work Day

This event is Saturday, December 4th, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Little Creek Park Road in South Charleston.

Join KV Trails at their upcoming “First Saturday” monthly trail event and workday. This is something brand new they are starting for 2020 and plan to visit a different area each month. For their first official event, they are focusing their efforts at Little Creek Park, located in South Charleston. Their Trails Committee is planning to work on a new extension of an existing trail known as BBQ Pitmaster.

13.) Dog Training Class

This event is Saturday, December 4th, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the Kanawha Obedience Training Club KOTC, in Dunbar.

Dogs of all ages are welcome to their upcoming Obedience classes. They have Puppy, Basic Manners, Intermediate and Rally classes. Basic Manners and Intermediate class sizes are limited so register early to save your spot.

Classes are held on Sunday afternoons for 8 consecutive weeks at Dunbar Recreation Center. Classes last 45 minutes and cost $90.

Discount for shelter/rescue adoptions with proof. They train you to train your dog!

See class descriptions and simple online registration on their website, http://www.kanawhaotc.com/classes. No payment until the first day of class with online registration