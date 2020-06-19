13 things to do this weekend: June 19 – June 21, 2020

(WOWK) — This weekend is full of celebrations! Saturday is West Virginia Day and Sunday is Fathers Day! We have plenty of events that cover both of these celebrations:

1.) Picnic in the park!

This event is at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Appalachian Power Park.

Appalachian Power Park is opening for you to bring your lunch and enjoy a picnic.

Take a stroll through their sidewalk sale to check out their brand new merchandise and Father’s Day specials!

They will be closing between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to sanitize the ballpark!

Note: There will be no food or beverages for sale at this event*

2.) WV painting kit

This event is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Starbucks on the Kanawha Blvd. in Charleston.

3.) Appalachian Folk Festival livestream

This event is from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, as on online event.

A full-day festival June 20, 2020, live-streamed from artists’ homes or wherever they are holed up.

They have decided to put this festival together and couldn’t be more stoked about the lineup of artists. Not to mention the help from several organizations have spread music all over.

They will also be raising funds for Rea of Hope, Inc., which helps women in recovery from alcohol and drug addiction — a particularly vulnerable population in this pandemic.

4.) Almost Heaven WV cutout sign

Create your own beautiful Almost Heaven WV cutout sign with Uncork & Create. In studio classes at 7 p.m. June 19, 2020 at Teays Valley, 7 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. June 20, 2020

Sign up at uncorkandcreate.com.

5.) Virtual daddy daughter date night

Spend some quality time with the special lady in your life with virtual daddy-daughter date night. Cook a chicken parmesan meal kit with virtual instructions provided by owner and operator Tom Minturn. Included with each meal kit are decorations, fun discussion questions, and some tiaras for your daughters so they feel like the princesses they are.

You can pick up the kits between 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 19 and 20, 2020.

6.) Sushi-making 101

Learn how to make three basic sushi rolls — Hosomaki (small roll), Futomaki (fat rolled sushi) and Uramaki (inside out roll).

After you learn the basics you will be able to roll sushi to your heart’s content with a variety of delicious, high-quality ingredients. All ingredients, supplies, and equipment provided.

Sign up at uncorkandcreate.com.

7.) Paint and tee-off Fathers Day golf special

This event is from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the T-Rex Center in Charleston.

T-Rex mini-golf and The Pottery Place have teamed up for a special Father’s Day event at noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the T-Rex Science Center in Southridge.

Let your father enjoy mini-golf while you paint the perfect gift for him. They are offering limited edition Tee-Rex coasters will be on sale for $15.

This price can only be purchased at the mini-golf course.

We will have glaze or acrylic to paint them with.

Make the perfect gift while he swings the perfect score. Email carrie@trexsciencecenter.org for reservations.

8.) Yoga celebration on the lawn of the State Capitol

Please join Yoga Power for this free yoga class on the front riverside lawn of 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020.



The summer solstice is a huge holiday in the yoga tradition as it represents the longest day of the year, the first day of summer.



Please bring your own yoga mat and water bottle.



This event is free and open to the public. The event will be moved into the studio in case of inclement weather.

9.) New River Gorge virtual 10K

This event is from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020. It will be virtual.

Join a virtual race event to stay active, compete, meet healthy friends, and support youth running.

Register here.

Funds raised will support free youth running programs in southern West Virginia.

10.) Trail of Dreams bass tournament

This event is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday June 20, at the Cabelas in Charleston.

Trail of Dreams Tournament Series has managed and operated a bass fishing tournament trail for over 25 years. Trail of Dreams is geared to meet the needs of competitive anglers, regardless of experience level or ability. It is a premier method for anglers to experience the thrill of a professional level bass tournaments at a local level.

Registration forms are located at the Charleston Cabela’s — just see customer service.

11.) Bird walk

This event is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Kanawha State Forest.

You start at Camp Kanawha, former pool, new office parking lot and walk from there. The walk will be along Davis Creek trail, Range Road, and back. So it will be an easy walk, but, feel free to turn around if you need to leave earlier.

Since COVID-19 remains a concern, please use proper social distancing techniques and wear a mask. Also, please keep dogs on a leash. Bring water and binoculars, if you have a set.

12.) Dunbar Bingo

Dunbar Athletic Boosters are hosting a bingo game from 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at 2605, Charles Avenue in Dunbar WV. The organizations allow local children and school sports organizations to work bingo to raise money for their organizations.

They pay out cash prizes to bingo winners. All the proceeds go to these organizations as well as local cities such as the police reserves, senior center, and a local food pantry. You have to purchase a minimum of a $15 pack of bingo cards, but they offer special packages.

13.) Heritage Day 2020

This event is from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Madie Carroll House Preservation Society in Huntington.

Join in celebrating West Virginia becoming a state. Snacks, demos, and people to hang out with while chatting about history. The number of visitors at one time in each room will be limited to keep everyone as safe as possible. Happy West Virginia Day!

