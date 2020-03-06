13 Things to do this weekend – (March 6th – March 8th)

(WOWK) — Looking for a fun and interesting way to spend your weekend in our tri-state area? Every Thursday we’ll be bringing you 13 different ways you can spend your weekend!

1.) Shipwreck Collection Market GRAND OPENING

This event is Saturday, March 7th, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Charleston Town Center.

They have 30+ vendors each uniquely different with wonderful HANDMADE, VINTAGE or ANTIQUE merchandise from jewelry, clothing to home furnishings AND Food vendors! All small businesses right here in our tri-state!

10 am is their ibbon cutting ✂️ and 11:30 to 2:30 The Carpenter Ants will be playing live music!🎶 🎼

THEY ARE DOING GIVEAWAYS THROUGHOUT THE DAY! You don’t want to miss this! Theier vendors are donating some absolutely beautiful gifts!!!!

13 News has an EXCLUSIVE behind the scenes tour with the owners!

2.) Free Fossil ID Day

This event is Saturday, March 7th, starting at 11 a.m. at the T-Rex Science Center, in Charleston.

What Is It? Fossil, Mineral & Curiosity ID Day!

Do you have a fossil, mineral or other curiosity you’ve always wanted to have identified? Bring them or photos to T-rex Science Center from 11-noon Saturday March 7 for identification.

Their staff paleontologist, geologist and curator for the WV Geological Survey Museum will be most happy to see and identify your discoveries. This is a free service of the T-rex Science Center. Note: time may be limited but they will try to see everyone’s discoveries.

3.) St. Patrick’s in the Park

This event is Saturday, March 7th, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Gobbler’s Knob in Huntington.

Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District invites you to join them for an afternoon of Irish-spirited food, fun, and more! We will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day rain or shine on Saturday, March 7, 2020, 12-4 p.m. at Gobbler’s Knob next to the Ritter Park Amphitheater. This event is free to enter, but bring your “pot of gold” as Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District will be celebrating and serving up a good time with local artists, vendors, and food trucks! This event is family and dog-friendly.

For more information or to get involved contact Recreation Assistant Christina Rodes at crodes@ghprd.org or call 304.696.5954.

4.) 2020 Disability Awareness “March on Court Street”

This event is Friday, March 6th, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Baker Center Ohio University in Athens.

Join them for the 3rd annual “March on Court Street” to increase disability awareness. This year’s theme is “Let’s Connect!”

Line-up at Baker Center, 4th floor entrance, at 9:45 a.m. March starts at 10:00 a.m. All are welcome to join!

In the event of inclement weather, the march will take place indoors at The Market on State.

5.) Spring Cooking Class Series – Mexican Street Food

This event is Saturday, March 7th, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pork and Pickles in Athens, Ohio.

Rustic, vibrant, and as fun to make as it is to eat: Mexican street food is incredibly popular for a reason. Becky was inspired by her recent bike trip in Central America and several prior trips to Mexico. Having made fresh tortillas and tacos at the kitchen at Little Fish Brewing they want to spread the knowledge! They will focus on making fresh tortillas with masa harina, roasted dried chili salsas, chorizo tacos, tamales, and roasted tomatillo salsa. A family-style feast will conclude the evening with tacos de cabeza de cerdo.



6.) Make a Washer Necklace

This event is Friday, March 6th, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library.

Tweens are invited to the Ironton Library to Make a Washer Necklace. They will be using metal washers and string to make a cool necklace and decorate them using different colors of fingernail polish, and adding beads and colorful string. We will also be playing a game where you will find gold coins around the library and the person with the most coins will win a prize!

7.) Chair Yoga & Special Populations

This event is Saturday, March 7th, anytime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., at Yoga Power in Charleston.

Chair Yoga is quickly becoming popular in all settings to make yoga accessible to all populations. Chair yoga takes a regular yoga practice and brings it off the floor and on a level that is accessible to most people. There are many reasons for people to try chair yoga including age, lack of exercise, or even disability. Some people come to chair yoga to become more comfortable with yoga before then transitioning to a regular yoga practice. Others come to chair yoga because it is no longer easy for them to get up and down with the flow of yoga. Benefits of chair yoga include increased range of motion and flexibility, increased strength, increased balance and proprioception.

This workshop will offer teaching methodology of chair yoga for all populations including those with limited mobility and decreased range of motion, how to increase the intensity of the practice with strength and cardio, knowing when to progress the practice out of the chair, and words and phrases to make sure everyone feels comfortable in their practice.

8.) Scottish Highland Cow Exhibitions

This event is Saturday, March 7th, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kanawha County Public Library.

Highland Cows originated in the Highlands and Outer Hebrides islands of Scotland and were first mentioned in the 6th century AD. They have an unusual double coat of hair. On the outside is the oily outer hair—the longest of any cattle breed—covering a downy undercoat. This makes them well suited to conditions in the Highlands, which have a high annual rainfall and sometimes very strong winds. Their skill in foraging for food allows them to survive in steep mountain areas where they both graze and eat plants that many other cattle avoid. They can dig through the snow with their horns to find buried plants. All Ages.

9.) Disney On Ice: Dream Big in Charleston

This event is Friday, March 6th, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

“Be their Guest!” At Disney on Ice, and the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center in Charleston! Enjoy a night out with your favorite Disney Characters! All ages encouraged to attend!

10.) Country Unplugged: Joe Diffie, Mark Chesnutt & David Lee Murphy

This event is Sunday, March 8th from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., at the Clay Center in Charleston.

Country music icons, Joe Diffie, Mark Chesnutt, & David Lee Murphy are taking the stage together for one unforgettable night of classic 90’s country hits. The trio’s Country Unplugged tour is coming to the Clay Center on March 8th at 7PM. All three will take the stage together and play their hits, tell stories, and more!

Grammy & CMA Award Winner and Grand Ole Opry Member, Joe Diffie, is known for his 12 #1 hits including Pickup Man, Third Rock From The Sun, Home, Bigger Than The Beatles. Over his career, Diffie has released 13 albums including twenty top 10 hits.

Mark Chesnutt, known for 14 #1 singles including Brother Jukebox, I’ll Think Of Something, It Sure Is Monday. Chesnut also has been awarded four platinum albums, five gold albums, and twenty-three top 10 singles.

With more than 30 chart-topping hits, David Lee Murphy is known for two #1 hits including Dust On The Bottle and Party Crowd. Additionally, Murphy has co-written eight #1 singles.

This performance is presented with support from Dow.

11.) DIRTY Leprechaun Obstacle Course Race

This event is Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Capitol High School.

They will have state of the art chip timing, many challenging obstacles, loud music, and lots of fun to make great memories! Please register and pay at the link below on the Appalachian Timing Group website (registration fees apply) or you can download the entry form and mail it in with your payment.

We have 3 divisions, Open, High School, and Elite. There are Team options as well (teams of 5) There will be an optional pull-up Tire Flip competition with awards at no extra charge!

Registration:

High School (18 & under) – $35 individual / $25 as part of a team of at least FIVE

Elite and Open (No Age Requirement) – $50 individual / $40 as part of a team of at least FIVE

*All proceeds will benefit Capital JROTC*

12.) Spring International Film Festival

This event is happening all weekend long at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington.

The Marshall Artists Series is excited to present a large array of films for the annual Spring International Film Festival! Get your tickets at the Keith-Albee prior to each film screening. To view movie trailers or to download a schedule, visit http://www.marshall.edu/muartistseries/festivals#spring.

Due to a film distribution issue, the previously announced film The Fall of the American Empire (Canada) will not be screened during the Spring International Film Festival. In its place will be the Best Picture Oscar-Winning Parasite from South Korea.

13.) Children’s Irish Dance Class

This event is Saturday, March 5th from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kanawha County Public Library.

Teacher Chantil McCormick will lead an interactive, fun, musical and movement experience for young children and their grown-ups. Bring along babies, toddlers and children up to 7 years old, to a 45-minute class including songs, movement, musical props, and of course lots of fun and silliness – all through Irish music! Parents and caregivers, get ready to participate! This activity is an informal, non-performance-oriented musical experience–developmentally appropriate for children and easy for parents and caregivers, regardless of their own musical ability.

If you have an event you would like featured on our “13 things to do this weekend,” just email enoon@wowktv.com!

Have a happy and safe weekend from our 13 News Crew 🙂