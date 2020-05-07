13 things to do this weekend (May 8th – May 10th)

This weekend is Mother’s Day Weekend! We’ll be bringing you 13 different ways you can wish your mother, grandmother, or whomever you consider to be the special figure in your life a Happy Mother’s Day – especially in these uncertain times!

1.) Send a card

An old fashioned, classic. If you are uneasy about making the trip to visit your mom in fears of infecting them with COVID-19, send them a card! You can put a gift card with their favorite local business or a picture to remind them of easier times written accompanied by a heartfelt message. And if you really want to get creative, you can make your own! Nothing is more special than a homemade card! Now – more than ever – is a time to show a little love!

2.) Cook her favorite meal

What is more comforting than a nice homemade meal? Dig up an old recipe she used to cook for you growing up to bring back those feelings of nostalgia. If you don’t feel comfortable having her over during the pandemic, pack up the meals in some Tupperware and drop it off on the porch! (It doesn’t hurt to put an extra meal in there for your mom for the week!)

3.) Breakfast in bed

This is for the children and dads out there! Let mom stay in bed, relax, and whip her up “breakfast in bed.” Breakfast in bed is a favorite treat for moms everywhere! Get creative with making her some heart-shaped pancakes and accompany the dish with a cute home-made note. Or even some kid-friendly coupons for mom: an hour of alone time, doing the dishes or vacuuming. A nice little surprise for Mom to show her your appreciation!

4.) Have a spa day

Pre-pandemic, you may have booked an appointment with your favorite spa for your mom to enjoy a facial scrub, massage, or pedicure. But this doesn’t mean you still can’t have a spa day at home! Grab items around the house or make your own face mask to help your mom relax! Even draw her a nice bubble bath to really make her feel pampered! Who doesn’t like a nice at-home spa day?

5.) Make a video

There is nothing moms love more than a homemade gift. Gather a bunch of mementos, a heartfelt song, and record a nice message to show how much she is appreciated. You can make it funny, memorable, or even tell her what you love most about her. There isn’t a better time than now to sit down and make something nice that she can have forever! If you decide to make one, send it to us, we would love to see it!

6.) Have a sundae bar

Go out and get your mom’s favorite ice cream flavor with THE WORKS in regards to toppings! Caramel, cherries, Oreos, sprinkles, and anything else you can think of! Remind her that it’s okay to indulge in the finer things in life. And make sure you promise her you’ll clean up the mess afterwards!

7.) Clean while she binge-watches Netflix

Set her up with some popcorn, a glass of wine, and get scrubbing. She’ll feel relaxed the entire day knowing her chores are getting done. Something as simple as some Windex and paper towels to ease her mind. She will have the peace of mind knowing she won’t have to wash the windows for a while. Make sure she gets her favorite snack, lounge pants and get to cleaning

8.) Plan a day hike

Suggest mom get in touch with nature by spending some time in the great outdoors. You could make it a family outing or if you know she’s been itching to get back to some more challenging trails, hire a sitter for a few hours. If national and state parks are not open due to the pandemic, take a quiet stroll around the neighborhood.

9.) Purchase her a gift-card

It sounds like a simple, over-rated gesture. But get her a gift card to her favorite clothing outlet, department store, or restaurant. Tell your mom to get herself something she WANTS and not something that she NEEDS. Many times moms go above and beyond to make sure everyone has everything they need. Now is the perfect time to make sure she gets that special something for herself! And who doesn’t love a little online shopping (guilt-free) during quarantine? Plus, it makes your life a little easier if you’re not sure what exactly she wants!

10.) Help her explore her passion project

Has your mother constantly talked about something she’s always wanted to do? Maybe she’s always wanted to explore photography or dive into painting. Help her explore and show you support her secret passions! Most likely, your mother has supported your activities throughout your life. Whether she was cheering you on at a sporting event or supporting your career goals, show her you want to support her hopes and dreams!

11.) Sip “mom-osas” during a virtual brunch

Round-up family from all over the country (or county) – wherever you may be, and send out your favorite drink recipe in advance! Although many people have to spend the holiday apart (not just due to social distancing) this does not mean it can’t be spent together with loved ones in a virtual setting! Both FaceTime and Zoom have options for multiple people to join the meeting. Toast to the woman who deserves it most and needs that little “bubbly” touch this weekend!

12.) Go strawberry picking

Believe it or not: this weekend is prime-time picking season for strawberries in West Virginia! Just off of Kittyhawk road and a little stream in Clendenin, you will find a little strawberry farm, and bed & breakfast called “Country Road House and Berries.”

Here, they are gearing up for their peak strawberry picking season. The owner says “usually what we will do is open our field up for a certain number of hours every day and you can bring your family and pick strawberries, and this year we are having to limit it to appointments only.”

If you are in this part of the region, look into strawberry farms near you and have a nice experience with your mom!

13.) Give her a call, a visit, or hug

We still encourage social distancing but call the motherly figure in your life to tell her exactly how you feel. In these uncertain times, check-in, especially during a day dedicated to them. It sounds like a simple gesture, but a phone call can make their entire day! Talk about your fondest memory and what you love most about her!

13 News would like to wish all the moms, grandmothers, and anyone who considers themselves mothers, a very happy Mother’s Day! If you’re doing something special for mom, we would love to hear from you! Just email news@wowktv.com! Have a great weekend from everyone here at 13 News!

