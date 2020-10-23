13 things to do this weekend (October 23 – October 25)

(WOWK) – WE’RE BACK! We know these are challanging times, but 13 things to do this weekend is back with some fun, safe ways for you to spend your weekend.

1.) Look at the fall foliage

If you’re in or near Charleston today, do yourself a favor and take a stroll on the boulevard 🍁🍃🍂😍 pic.twitter.com/46PLDWtzWU — Erin Noon (@ENoonWOWK) October 21, 2020

This is one of the best years for fall foliage in our tri-state region. Get out and take some pics, and send them our way for a chance to get them featured on 13 News!

2.) Get ready for Trick-or-Treat

Halloween is a week from Saturday, and families all over the tri-state are getting ready for little ghosts and goblins to come knocking on their doors looking for goodies.

3.) Eat Local

A pizza shop in Kanawha County is now able to keep serving their specialty pies even during tough times.

4.) Visit Kanawha State Forest

A lot of people around here and even visitors like to get out and explore nature in the Kanawha State Forest. Governor Jim Justice recently announced state funding that will help pay for new upgrades and amenities at the forest.

5.) Recycle

Recycling services resumed after COVID-19 temporarily shut them down at the plant in Beckley.

6.) Check out some local art

A new collaborative project has hit the streets of Charleston to add color and vibrancy to the communities it serves.

7.) Stay connected with your community

Library leaders have been looking for opportunities to continue educating the community virtually by hosting Zoom programs about a variety of topics with the help of community partners.

8.) Enjoy some Ice Cream

Bryan England, T.J. Douglas and Jordan Garrett are all basketball coaches at St. Albans High School. This summer they had a crazy idea to start a business. That is how “Crafts of the Coal” was born. They sell handcrafted ice cream from a food truck. The speciality flavors have creative names like the “West Virginia Pothole” and “Coal Mud Mocha”.

8.) Donate some unused clothes

October is usually the time of year that Dress for Success River Cities is gearing up for their annual fundraising gala. This year that had to be canceled because of COVID-19. The organization works year round to empower women by providing appropriate clothing for job interviews and the workplace.

9.) Catch up on Hispanic Heritage

Just go to the community tab on our website and click the ‘Hispanic Heritage’ tab to enjoy some testimonies and history about the Hispanic culture.

10.) Watch a football game

There will be a lot of local sports happening this weekend! If you miss some of your favorite teams, we’ve got you covered on the 13 Sports Zone! Also check out the ’13 Sports Zone’ tab on our website for highlights and more.

11.) Garening

Garden centers around the area have noticed a trend this summer with a sudden burst in home-gardeners.

12.) Support a small business

Many of West Virginia’s small businesses have been on the ropes since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

13.) Relax

Most importantly – relax! Find a TV show to bing-watch, turn on a football game, or cook a dish you’ve been dying to make! Find time for yourself and enjoy your weekend!

Follow Erin Noon on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.