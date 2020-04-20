138 cases of COVID-19, one death total in Kanawha County as of April 20, 2020

(WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Monday there are 138 cases of COVID-19 and one death in Kanawha County as of 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020.
Currently, there are:
- 77 active cases.
- 61 closed cases.
