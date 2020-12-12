14 counties in red on this week’s WVDE School Alert map

West Virginia Department of Education’s School Alert System Map as of Dec. 12, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: WVDE)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Education report 14 counties in the red on this week’s School Alert System map.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, Berkeley, Brooke, Clay, Grant, Hampshire, Hancock, Hardy, Marshall, Mason, Mineral, Ritchie, Tyler, Wirt and Wyoming counties are in red.

Kanawha, Cabell, Putnam and Jackson counties are in orange this week. 19 other counties are also in orange this week, including Barbour, Boone, Doddridge, Greenbrier, Harrison, Jefferson, Lincoln, Mingo, Monongalia, Morgan, Nicholas, Ohio, Pleasants, Pocahontas, Preston, Wayne, Wetzel and Wood.

Eight counties are in gold, Calhoun, Fayette, Gilmer, Lewis, Marion, Mercer, Roane and Webster.

Braxton, Monroe, Pendleton, Raleigh, Taylor, Tucker and Upshur counties are in yellow. The only counties in green are Logan, McDowell, Randolph and Summers counties.

Counties with a red asterisk have decided to move to fully remote learning and voluntarily enter into the red. This week, Marion, Taylor, Lewis, Upshur, and Mercer counties have moved to remote learning.