14-year-old girl reported missing in Jefferson County

DILLONVALE, OH (WTRF) – A missing teenager was reported by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Sunday morning.
According to authorities, 14-year-old Veronica Yoho was last seen leaving her home in Dillonvale on 9:50 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020.
She is listed as 5’6″ and 145 pounds. Veronica has red hair and hazel eyes.
If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 283-8600 or (740) 769-2170 for the Dillonvale Police Department.
