14-year-old Kansas girl shoots world record-breaking buck

CIMARRON, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas teen has broken a world record for the largest largest non-typical whitetail ever shot by a female.

On September 6, just one day after the opening of youth deer season, 14-year-old Paslie Werth harvested the massive buck while rifle hunting with her dad, Kurt. The record was recently certified after the mandatory 60-day drying period before the rack can be officially measured.

“On Sunday, we hadn’t seen a deer yet, and then when we went out that evening, I had no idea he’d be there and stand up 25 yards away,” said Kurt.

The 42-scoreable point buck initially tallied an unofficial gross green score of 282 6/8 inches and displayed 44 total points.

“When we got the score, it was hard to wrap [our heads] around because none of us guessed it to be that much. And it was just very surprising, and I kinda couldn’t believe it,” said Paslie. “The trail camera pictures that we got did not do it justice.”

“When we walked up to him, and we seen how big he really was that night, it was unbelievable how many points he had,” said Kurt.

The antler rack tallied a Buckmaster official gross score of 283 inches and displayed circumference measurements of over 7 1/2 inches, and after the mandatory 60-day drying period, the rack was officially measured by Boone and Crockett and pulled in a net score of 271 4/8 inches.

The Boone and Crockett net score certified the rack as the largest non-typical whitetail taken by a female not only in the state of Kansas but in the entire world.

The previous record was set more than 20 years ago in 1997 by Jamie Remmers in Marion County. That buck officially measured in at 257 1/8 inches, coming in nearly 14 inches less than Werth’s buck.

Werth is also currently Kansas’ youngest non-typical whitetail record holder and has claimed the fifth-largest buck harvested by any method of any hunter in the entire state.

“I was so proud of her,” said Kurt.

The deer was not any random buck. It was harvested on the family’s land in Kiowa County and was one they had been watching grow for nearly three years.

“My sister passed on the buck, and then my dad passed it on last year, because it was pretty broke up when he saw it, and this year, was kinda just my year,” said Paslie. “It was very shocking when I got him.”

Although Paslie was able to accomplish a lifetime goal at a relatively young age, the hunting scene is nothing new to her.

“She got her hunter safety card when she was 11 and every year since then, four years in a row, she’s shot a buck, and it’s gotten bigger every year,” said Kurt.

Her next biggest buck was a 12-point typical whitetail that scored 178 inches.

She and her dad credit much of her shooting skills to 4-H where she competes in air pistol and archery shooting sports and has also learned how to properly and safely handle firearms.

“I’ve done shooting sports since I was a kid, and it led me into hunting,” said Paslie

The Werth’s say 4-H and hunting have been ways to bring their family closer together.

“For us, it’s being able to spend time together and share it as a family,” said Kurt. “You don’t have to hunt, you can just enjoy the outdoors, but just do it as a family. “

Although Paslie has earned the spot as the top female non-typical whitetail hunter in the world, she says what she’s most thankful for was sharing the moment with her dad.

“Being with my dad and as soon as I shot it and we got out of the blind and we got to it, we were so happy then and that was probably the best moment of it,” said Paslie. “Being able to share the experience with my dad, it was just really fun.”