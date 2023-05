LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) – A 15-year-old boy was killed in a crash in Proctorville.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 15-year-old David Mitchell was driving a golf cart when the cart travelled off the left side of the road and overturned.

Highway Patrol says this single vehicle crash happened just before 5:00 p.m. Thursday night on Township Road 1535 in Rome Township.

Mitchell was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation.