Sunday was the 15th annual Tour de Coal kayaking event.

Kayakers traveled 11 miles down the coal river starting in Meadowood Park in Tornado and finished at the Kanawha River in St. Albans.

The first Tour de Coal drew in 44 boats. This year, those numbers soared to 2,000.

The ride down the river was about 4 hours long. The float finished off with the second annual Yakfest Festival.