16 coronavirus cases linked to a wedding in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – At least 16 COVID-19 cases have been linked to a recent wedding at Little Creek Park Golf Course, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Monday.

In light of the outbreak, Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of KCHD, urged residents to stay vigilant.

“Weddings are a joyful time, but we can’t forget that we’re in the middle of a pandemic,” Dr. Young said. “If you go to a wedding or any other event where you’re with other people, please wear a mask, stay 6 feet away from others, and wash your hands frequently. Protecting ourselves and others is our number one priority and we have to do all that we can to stop the spread of this virus.”

