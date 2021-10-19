18-year-old University of Kentucky fraternity member dies, police investigate

LEXINGTON, KY (AP) – A first-year University of Kentucky student has died after being found unresponsive at a fraternity house, and the coroner’s office said the student died from “presumed alcohol toxicity.”

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn told news outlets that the student was 18-year-old Thomas “Lofton” Hazelwood of Henderson. Toxicology test results are pending.

The student was a member of FarmHouse Fraternity. University spokesman Jay Blanton said campus police were called to the fraternity around 6:20 p.m. Monday. Blanton says the student was taken to a hospital, but attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Police are investigating. Blanton said Hazelwood was majoring in agricultural economics.