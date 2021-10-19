18-year-old University of Kentucky fraternity member dies, police investigate

LEXINGTON, KY (AP) – A first-year University of Kentucky student has died after being found unresponsive at a fraternity house, and the coroner’s office said the student died from “presumed alcohol toxicity.”
Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn told news outlets that the student was 18-year-old Thomas “Lofton” Hazelwood of Henderson. Toxicology test results are pending.
The student was a member of FarmHouse Fraternity. University spokesman Jay Blanton said campus police were called to the fraternity around 6:20 p.m. Monday. Blanton says the student was taken to a hospital, but attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.
Police are investigating. Blanton said Hazelwood was majoring in agricultural economics.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.