IRONTON, OH (WOWK)—Two people are in custody after police found drugs and fraudulent credit cards on Wednesday.

Ironton PD says that officers were dispatched to the Speedway on the 800 block of Park Ave. in reference to a possible overdose.

They made contact with two people in a vehicle and found several firearms, narcotics and fraudulent identification cards from different states. They also found fraudulent credit cards, laptops and printers used to manufacture credit cards and identification cards and several blank credit cards.

Erin Berra and Phillip Zeiter, both of Arizona, were arrested and taken to the Lawrence County Jail. Berra was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant out of Arizona.