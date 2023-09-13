PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Two people from Mercer County were arrested and charged with child neglect after an infant in their care allegedly overdosed on fentanyl.

According to a criminal complaint, West Virginia State Troopers were called to Princeton Community Hospital for a report of an 8-month-old overdosing on fentanyl on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Once on scene, a nurse in charge of the case told the trooper the baby was brought in for “seizures” but had ultimately tested positive for fentanyl and was suffering an overdose. The baby was given Naloxone to reverse the overdose symptoms, the complaint states.

After the baby was taken to a different hospital, troopers spoke with the parents, identified as Justin Funk and Aspen Funk, both of Princeton.

During an interview, Aspen Funk allegedly told the investigating trooper Justin Funk was living in the home and was a “habitual user” of fentanyl. However, the complaint says that during his interview, Justin allegedly said he never lived in the home and was unsure of how the fentanyl got there.

Both Aspen Funk and Justin Funk were placed under arrest and charged with child neglect resulting seriously bodily injury and child neglect with risk of injury, authorities say. Aspen Funk was transported to Bluefield Jail, while Justin Funk was transported to Southern Regional Jail.

The 8-month-old baby was transported to Roanoke Carillion Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia.