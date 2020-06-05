Two dogs die in hot car after AC fails while owner attends dog training lecture

HIGH RIDGE, MO – Two dogs died in a hot car while the owner attended a lecture for aspiring dog trainers earlier this week in Missouri.

The owner left the dogs, a Labrador retriever and a German shepherd, in the vehicle with the air conditioning running Wednesday, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

At some point while she attended the session at The Tom Rose School for professional dog trainers, the car apparently ran out of gas and the AC died amid 90 degree heat.

Tom Rose, the school’s owner, said the woman who owned the dogs found them dead when she returned to the car around 3 or 4 p.m.

“It was just a terrible accident,” Rose told the paper. “The owner of the dogs was incoherent. It’s a horrible thing, and she was so upset.”

Rose said the police weren’t called and that the deaths were “just a very unfortunate accident.”

