GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two four-wheelers were stolen from the Springfield Township area of Gallia County, Ohio.

The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for the vehicles shown in the photos below.

Courtesy: Gallia County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Gallia County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Gallia County Sheriff’s Office

One is a 2020 blue Kawasaki with a winch, and the second is a 2020 dark green Kymco.

The sheriff’s office says that the four-wheelers were taken from the Bulaville Pike area.

Anyone with information that could help in this investigation should contact the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office at 740-446-1221 or their tip line at 740-446-6555.