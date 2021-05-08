Countdown to Tax Day
#2 GW knocks off #1 Morgantown 47-46 to win AAAA WV Boys Basketball State Title

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – After trailing by 6 points at the half, George Washington was not denied a state championship victory in the end.

The #2 Patriots were able to tie the game up at 41 all thanks to Sophomore Ben Nichol in the 4th quarter. Nichol then hit the game winning shot with under 20 seconds left to give GW a 47-46.

Click the video player above to catch the highlights.

