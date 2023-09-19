KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people have been taken to the hospital after a vehicle crash in Kanawha County.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 near the intersection of Big Tyler Road and Walnut Valley Drive in Cross Lanes. There is no word on what caused the crash at this time.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dispatchers say the roadway is shut down at this time due to the crash.

The conditions of the two people transported for medical treatment are unknown at this time.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and the Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department are on scene.