2 killed when ATV plunges off 40-foot cliff onto highway

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) – Authorities in Ohio are continuing to investigate the deaths of two people who plunged off a 40-foot cliff while riding an all-terrain vehicle.

Police in Mansfield say the ATV went over a cliff near the Ohio State Reformatory and came to rest on a highway below.

The Mansfield News Journal reports that both of the men riding on the ATV were pronounced dead at the scene Monday.

Police say the men had rented the ATV and were riding through high grass in a field when they crashed.

