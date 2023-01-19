CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)– After several vehicles were broken into on Jan. 13, one man is in custody, and two are wanted by police.

According to the Charleston Police Department, Bandon Boucher, 21, of Leon, and Brucey Hancock, 30, of Charleston, both have active warrants for grand larceny. The third suspect, Braden Buford, 21, of Charleston, has been charged with grand larceny and is being held at the South Central Regional Jail.

After video surveillance capturing one of the suspects was posted on social media, detectives received a call identifying one of the suspects, according to The CPD Criminal Investigation Division.

This is an ongoing investigation.