Countdown to WVU Football Season Opener All Roads Lead to Mountaineer Game Day
September 04 2021 03:30 pm

20-year-old dies in eastern KY crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Troopers continue to investigate a fatal crash involving two vehicles in eastern Kentucky.

Troopers say 20-year-old Jacob Fitch, of Louisa, was driving a Chevy pickup while traveling south on KY Route 2061 when he lost control and struck a semi traveling in the northbound lane.

Fitch was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was also transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Kentucky State Police, KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Gulnare Volunteer Fire Department, Coal Run Volunteer Fire Department and Lifeguard Ambulance Service responded to the scene.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS