20-year-old dies in eastern KY crash

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Troopers continue to investigate a fatal crash involving two vehicles in eastern Kentucky.

Troopers say 20-year-old Jacob Fitch, of Louisa, was driving a Chevy pickup while traveling south on KY Route 2061 when he lost control and struck a semi traveling in the northbound lane.

Fitch was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was also transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Kentucky State Police, KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Gulnare Volunteer Fire Department, Coal Run Volunteer Fire Department and Lifeguard Ambulance Service responded to the scene.