2019 Kids Count Data Book Released

The 2019 Kids Count Data Book was released Monday stating some truths about the well being of children in West Virginia.

The data book uses 16 indicators to rank the states well being of children across 4 domains – health, education, economic well being, and family and community.

While the state has seen improvements in health, education, and family and community context, it is still well below the national average.

But there’s now concern that any progress made could be impacted by a potential undercount of about a quarter of West Virginia’s youngest children in the upcoming 2020 year.

The undercount could mean the state has less federal money to work with.

“Every year the data book makes us stop and think where we are and we compare ourselves where with other states are in the country so that makes us push a little harder” West Virginia Kids Count executive director Tricia Kingery tells 13 News.

Tricia suggests people to not be afraid of letting your voice be heard in the census.