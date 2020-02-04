2020 Gold-Blue Spring Game scheduled for April 18

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University will hold its annual Gold-Blue Spring Game presented by Encova on Saturday, April 18, at 1 p.m., at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Tickets are available in advance for $10 each and now can be purchased online at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME. WVU students will be admitted free with a valid ID. Information on the stadium, parking, online streaming and television broadcast will be released at a later date.

A portion of the proceeds from the Gold-Blue Game once again will benefit WVU Medicine Children’s. Since 1984, the Mountaineers have donated more than $768,000 to WVU Medicine Children’s.