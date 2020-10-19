2020 Trick-or-Treat dates and times

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Despite the coronavirus pandemic, many counties and cities across the Tri-state are moving forward for plans to trick-or-treat during the 2020 Halloween season. Here is a list of dates and times announced within our viewing area:
West Virginia
- Barboursville: October 29, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Boone County: October 31, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Cabell County: October 29, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Charleston: October 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Chapmanville: October 31, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Eleanor: October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Huntington: October 29, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Hurricane: October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Kanawha County: October 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Logan: October 31, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Man: October 31, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Mingo County: October 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Montgomery: October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Nicholas County: October 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Putnam County: October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Poca: October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Ripley: October 31, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Ravenswood: October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- South Charleston: October 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Williamson: Drive through trick or treat (on Armory Rd.), October 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Kentucky
- Ashland: October 29, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Pike County: Drive through trick or treat, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Ohio
- Athens: October 31, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
