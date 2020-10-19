2020 Trick-or-Treat dates and times

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Despite the coronavirus pandemic, many counties and cities across the Tri-state are moving forward for plans to trick-or-treat during the 2020 Halloween season. Here is a list of dates and times announced within our viewing area:

West Virginia

  • Barboursville: October 29, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Boone County: October 31, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • Cabell County: October 29, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Charleston: October 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Chapmanville: October 31, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • Eleanor: October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Huntington: October 29, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Hurricane: October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Kanawha County: October 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Logan: October 31, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • Man: October 31, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • Mingo County: October 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Montgomery: October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Nicholas County: October 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Putnam County: October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Poca: October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Ripley: October 31, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • Ravenswood: October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • South Charleston: October 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Williamson: Drive through trick or treat (on Armory Rd.), October 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Kentucky

  • Ashland: October 29, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Pike County: Drive through trick or treat, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Ohio

  • Athens: October 31, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

If your community, town, or municipality is not on this list, please email us at news@wowktv.com.

