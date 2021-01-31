2020 Virtual ReFashion Show winners announced

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

CHARLESTON, WV (WBOY) – The winners of the Recycling Coalition of West Virginia’s 2020 virtual ReFashion Show were announced earlier this month.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show was virtual. However, it’s usually staged at the Charleston Town Center Mall every November.

Contestants competed in four categories and participants were placed into two age groups – 13-under and 14-over. Participants were categorized based on the age of the designer, not the model.

Designers and models were able to win cash prizes by designing outfits made from recycled or reused materials. The winners of each category won a $50 gift card. Those winners include:

Cosplay Comic-Con Challenge: Madison Roble, Brooke County – Garments are inspired by animated movies, comic books, live-action films, television shows or video games.

Charleston Town Center Shopping Challenge: Rebekah C. Buckner, Kanawha County – Garments are made from items found in the mall or retail setting: food court cups, bags, apparel tags, hangers, garment bags, boxes or store promotional materials.

Newspaper Challenge: Anneliese Schupbach, Brooke County – Garments are made primarily from newspapers.

General Theme: Karen Whitescarver, Harrison County – Anything can go into this category. Any other non-specific themed item is entered into this category.

Age group winners received $150 for first place, $100 for second place and $50 for third place. The 13-under winners were:

Mya Critchfield, Upshur County

Jacob Roth and Isaiah McFlarland (Team), Kanawha County

Riley Dumrongkietiman, Putnam County

The winners of the 14-up category include:

Veronica Mann, Brooke County

Lani Cole, Brooke County

Brandi Bowman, Kanawha County

To view all 23 contestants, click here.