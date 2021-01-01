2020 weather review: It was warm and wet!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It has been an interesting year of weather across our region – how did we stack up overall for the year?

In Charleston, the city finished the year above normal for the year. In fact, Charleston finished the year at 57.2 degrees for an average temperature, which is up 2 degrees from the typical average temperature (55.2 degrees). For precipitation, Charleston received 49.77 inches of rain as of Wednesday, which is 6.12 inches above average.

Meanwhile, in Huntington, the average temperature for the year in 2020 was 57.4 degrees, which is 1.8 degrees above the average. For precipitation, Huntington received 47.34 inches of rain as of Wednesday, which is 4.08 inches above average.

The last time Charleston and Huntington were below normal in temperature? 2014!