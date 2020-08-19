20th Street closed for repairs

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The southbound lanes of 20th Street between 6th Ave and 7th Ave will be closed Monday, Aug 24 2020.
The Huntington Water Quality Board will be repairing a sinkhole.
The road repair is expected to last until Friday, Aug 28 2020.
