24th World Scout Jamboree preparation

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – 50,000 scouts from all over the world are trickling into West Virginia for the 24th World Scout Jamboree.

The World Scout Jamboree is a first for West Virginia and only the 2nd time the United States has ever hosted the event. Scouts will gather in Fayette County, West Virginia for 2 weeks to participate in outdoor activities and mingle with other scouters from across the globe.

“We are different, different races, but somehow something about scouting ties us together” says scouter Li Yon from Malaysia, “I think that’s very meaningful like we are different but the same at the same time”.

The Jamboree will begin July 22 and continue through August 2.