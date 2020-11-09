UPDATE: 42 to quarantine due to COVID-19 cases in local elementary schools

The sign outside the Cabell County Board of Education Office (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

UPDATE 5:50 p.m. Nov. 9, 2020 – An additional 15 people have been asked to quarantine after someone from Culloden Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Cabell County Schools, the person was last in school Monday, Nov. 9.

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department has conducted contract tracing and 13 people from Culloden Elementary and two others from other Cabell County Schools have been asked to quarantine.

In the last 14 days, 15 of the 26 Cabell County Schools had confirmed COVID-19 cases, and many people have been asked to self-quarantine as these cases are investigated.

Culloden Elementary remains open with the blended learning schedule.

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – 27 people are required to quarantined after two people tested positive at two Cabell County Elementary Schools.

Cabell County Schools officials say three COVID-19 cases were reported, one case from Hite Saunders Elementary School and two cases from Central City Elementary. The two cases at Central City Elementary appear to be unrelated to each other, according to county school officials.

Officials say the person from Hite Saunders Elementary School was last in school Thursday, Nov. 5 and the two from Central City Elementary were last in school Thursday, Nov. 5 and Friday, Nov. 6.

Contact tracing has been conducted at both schools in cooperation with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, leading to five people from Hite Saunders Elementary and 22 people, including others from Central City Elementary as well as relatives at other Cabell schools, being asked to quarantine.

Both Hite Saunders Elementary and Central City Elementary schools are still open on the blended learning schedule.

