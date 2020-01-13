2nd annual Ice Bowl turns up the heat for youth football in West Virginia

DUNBAR, W.Va.(WOWK) More than 1,400 athletes and coaches came to Kanawha County this weekend for the 2nd Annual Ice Bowl, and the organizers of the event said it’s not just a fun activity for youth football players in the Wintertime, but it also prepares them for competitive competition as they get older.



This weekend at the Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunar the temperature reached in the mid to upper 60’s. . . a bit unusual for January in West Virginia. Johnathan Smith, organizer for the Ice Bowl, jokingly said these were not the conditions he was expecting when he created the event.



“Unfortunately it’s not cold enough to be the Ice Bowl, so we will have to call it the Melt Down Bowl. . . people are buying shaved ice,” said Smith with a smile and chuckle.



However, Smith and others aren’t complaining. Participation this year is up from 25 teams last year to 50 teams, representing seven states. Smith said he hopes to get 65 next year, with the goal of growing and creating exposure for youth football in the Mountain State.



“We (W.Va.) don’t have a nationally ranked youth football team, so we would like to develop that somehow here in the state,” said Smith.



Mountain State Herd head coach Elijah Vellaithambi, who coaches 11- year- old kids, said West Virginia doesn’t have Pop Warner football, so youth football players generally have to travel out of state to play competitive games.



“Tto be able to stay home and bring our kids out to play is a big deal,” said Vellaithambi.



He also said the level of competition the kids face at the Ice Bowl is a lot different from what they get from playing on middle school football team, because at the Ice Bowl they only play with kids the same age, and many of the kids on the teams go to different schools.



“They are more All- Star teams. We have kids from Ohio, Beckley, Huntington,” said Vellaithambi.



The youth divisions for the Ice Bowl range from six to thirteen years old, and Smith said boys and girls are allowed to play on the teams.



“Everyone can play even the little girls. . . some of the little girls are tougher than the boys,” said Smith.



Many of the players said the one thing they like most about the event is that it is great preparation for high school football and beyond.



“Its just like a step up. . . a lot better competition,” said thirteen -year- old Rocco Frye of the Mountain State Herd.

Smith said more than 3,000 family members and spectators came out to be part of the 2nd Annual Ice Bowl 2020.

